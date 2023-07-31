Bismarck teen accused of murder, pleads not guilty to separate terrorizing incident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck teenager police say shot and killed a 16-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty to terrorizing and unlawful possession of a firearm from a separate incident.

Officers say 19-year-old Corbin Lampert pointed a firearm at an individual on June 16 and asked if they wanted to die.

Lampert is also charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm for a June 25 fatal apartment shooting.

Lambert is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the murder charge on Tuesday. He is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on a one million dollar bond.

