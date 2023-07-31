Bismarck teen accused of murder, pleads not guilty to separate terrorizing incident

Corbin Lampert
Corbin Lampert(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck teenager police say shot and killed a 16-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty to terrorizing and unlawful possession of a firearm from a separate incident.

Officers say 19-year-old Corbin Lampert pointed a firearm at an individual on June 16 and asked if they wanted to die.

Lampert is also charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm for a June 25 fatal apartment shooting.

Lambert is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the murder charge on Tuesday. He is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on a one million dollar bond.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle pursuit leads to crash in construction zone and serious injuries for driver in Mountrail County
Arlene Wolf buckles her seat belt as she prepares to leave the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D.,...
Buckle up: New laws from seat belts to library books take effect in North Dakota
Riders getting ready for the scramble outside of the Freedom Riders club
Freedom Riders Motorcycle Club holds annual Pre-Sturgis Scramble in Bismarck
The entrance sign at the north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park
ND Tourism reports graffiti at Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Police lights
2 men dead in possible murder-suicide at Montana boat ramp

Latest News

First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 7/31/2023
NDSF 2023 Wrap-Up
North Dakota State Fair Celebrates Record-Breaking Attendance in 2023!
Doug Burgum's presidential campaign
Conservative commentator speaks highly of Doug Burgum in weekend Washington Post editorial
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/30/2023