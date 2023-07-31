Bismarck approves preliminary budget

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission approved an approximately $344 million preliminary budget with no property tax increases.

The preliminary budget includes purchases for additional snow removal equipment, tasers for police, hiring heavy equipment operators and hiring two firefighters. The budget also pays a 6 percent overall staff salary increase.

Nearly $70 million of the budget comes from federal dollars, state dollars and other infrastructure funding-related bills.

“Equipment replacements and stuff like that for snow removal all increased in cost. And so we had to kind of react to that situation and that was a big deal. That was over two million dollars of the city budget was used to kind of adjust for inflation which was really big,” said City of Bismarck’s Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyak.

The final budget is scheduled to be approved on September 12.

