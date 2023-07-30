Vehicle pursuit leads to crash in construction zone and serious injuries for driver in Mountrail County

(WCAX)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - After a driver fled at a high rate of speed from a police officer Friday night in northwest North Dakota, they crashed in a construction zone and sustained serious injuries.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said that a Stanley police officer initially attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Stanley on a pickup truck driven by 31-year-old Sidney Bowman from Conrad, Montana. However, Bowman fled westbound on Highway 2 at speeds in excess of 100 mph, the Highway Patrol said.

The crash report states that shortly after 11 p.m., the pickup entered a 45 mph speed limit construction zone about 20 miles west of Stanley on Highway 2, still traveling at a high rate of speed. The Highway Patrol said Bowman failed to negotiate the reduced speed zone and the pickup left the roadway.

NDHP said the pickup entered the median and struck a steel bridge guardrail that prevented the vehicle from traveling off the bridge into the White Earth River. Bowman was left with serious injuries and transported by ambulance to Tioga Medical Center, then taken by air to Trinity Health in Minot.

The Highway Patrol said Bowman is charged with fleeing a peace officer, DUI-Felony, driving under revocation, reckless endangerment, and multiple weapons violations.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

