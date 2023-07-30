Third annual Celebrate My Ride Show takes place Saturday

By Justin Gick
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Car and truck enthusiasts came together on Saturday to show off their vehicles and also raise money for different causes.

The annual Celebrate My Ride car and truck show took place at Legacy High School in Bismarck. The Camaros of North Dakota Club hosts the show every year and picks different organizations for proceeds to go towards. This year, the show chose Legacy High School, the 31:8 Project, and the Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center.

The show had everything from Camaros to Mustangs and even trucks. The vehicles don’t have to be historic, they can be any year.

“We are helping different organizations with all of our proceeds going to them. It gets people out in the community and see what other people love with their hobbies,” said Cassie Anderson, treasurer of Camaros of North Dakota.

This year, the Camaros of North Dakota club said that 150 vehicles were on display at the show.

