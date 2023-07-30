ND Tourism reports graffiti at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

The entrance sign at the north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park
The entrance sign at the north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park(Wikimedia Commons)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Tourism is reminding the public that if you “see something, say something” in a recent social media post about vandalism.

The department took to its Facebook page explaining its received multiple reports of graffiti on the cannonballs at Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

The department says graffiti speeds up erosion, shortening their existence for future generations.

ND Tourism is reminding the public that vandalism is illegal and harmful to North Dakota’s natural treasures.

