Morton Mandan Public Library hosts Little Mo Writers Tour Saturday

By Justin Gick
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Aspiring authors got feedback from actual authors on Saturday at the Morton Mandan Public Library.

This is the first year the library has been a part of the Little Mo Writers Tour, which is put on by the Humanities of North Dakota organization. Authors Debra Marquart, Tayo Basquiat, Erika Bolstad and David Bjerklie — all of whom lived in North Dakota at some point — listened and gave feedback.

“I believe it’s a great opportunity to honor opinions, insight, our own experiences. One of the authors mentioned that if you don’t tell your story, who will? I think that’s a great nugget of inspiration to share what we know, whether it’s about our past, some of them have written about their family members from their previous generation. Some are writing about what they are experiencing now. It’s just a neat way to express what our life is like,” said Shawna Marion, community engagement coordinator at the Morton Mandan Public Library.

The Morton Mandan Public Library is looking forward to hosting more events like this in the future.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 men dead in possible murder-suicide at Montana boat ramp
Vehicle pursuit leads to crash in construction zone and serious injuries for driver in Mountrail County
Preparing to open Protein House
Protein House coming soon; Bismarck couple prepares to open franchise in weeks
Jessica Nunez, the mother of a girl who went missing days before her 15th birthday in 2019,...
Man questioned in Montana after Arizona woman reappears following four years missing
Nathan A. Lang
UPDATE: Man who escaped from JRMU in Jamestown captured in Corson County, SD

Latest News

First News at Five SUNDAY
First News at Five Sportscast 7/30/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
1973 and 1974 Zeeland baseball teams celebrate 50 years since state championships
First News at Five SUNDAY
First News at Five Weather 7/30/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
811 Day at the ND State Fair
First News at Five SUNDAY
BisMarket hosts coffee and art for older adults Saturday