Morton Mandan Public Library hosts Little Mo Writers Tour Saturday

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Aspiring authors got feedback from actual authors on Saturday at the Morton Mandan Public Library.

This is the first year the library has been a part of the Little Mo Writers Tour, which is put on by the Humanities of North Dakota organization. Authors Debra Marquart, Tayo Basquiat, Erika Bolstad and David Bjerklie — all of whom lived in North Dakota at some point — listened and gave feedback.

“I believe it’s a great opportunity to honor opinions, insight, our own experiences. One of the authors mentioned that if you don’t tell your story, who will? I think that’s a great nugget of inspiration to share what we know, whether it’s about our past, some of them have written about their family members from their previous generation. Some are writing about what they are experiencing now. It’s just a neat way to express what our life is like,” said Shawna Marion, community engagement coordinator at the Morton Mandan Public Library.

The Morton Mandan Public Library is looking forward to hosting more events like this in the future.

