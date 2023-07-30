JD’s Salsa coming to ND State Fair for more than half a century

JD's Salsa
JD's Salsa(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Many vendors have been coming to the North Dakota State Fair for years, or even decades, to showcase their products.

KMOT’s Joe Skurzewski headed to the commercial buildings and introduces us to a familiar booth you may see out at the fair.

Before the North Dakota State Fair comes to a close, we had to take a break from the heat and head inside the commercial two building and check out some of the awesome businesses showcasing their products at this year’s fair.

“I have a lot of the folks who are in RVs and campers, they like this because it doesn’t take up much space. And it’s a five-year shelf life,” said Brandon Hatcher, with JD’s Salsa in Seconds.

JD’s Salsa in Seconds sells everything from salsas to different kinds of spices and everything in between. They’ve been coming to the North Dakota State Fair for more than a century. They say they’re proud to carry on a family tradition.

“I’ve been coming here since I’ve been 12 years old,” said Hatcher.

“And what do you love most about coming to the State Fair every year?” asked reporter Joe Skurzewski.

“Just seeing the people, repeat customers, but the folks that I only see one time a year when I come here to the fair… and also, the vendors, too. They’re friends that you see for nine days once a year. And so it’s good to revisit and see them again, too,” said Hatcher.

If you want to check out their products, you can go to the JD Salsa in Seconds website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

