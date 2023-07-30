Freedom Riders Motorcycle Club holds annual Pre-Sturgis Scramble in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Freedom Riders Motorcycle Club hosted their annual Pre-Sturgis scramble on Saturday.

The club has been holding this event for more than 30 years. It began as a way to get your bike ready to go down to the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota. You did not have to be a member of the motorcycle club to participate in the scramble, as it was open to the public. The scramble used to be called a run and would have planned routes. There were 11 stops participants could stop at on their ride.

“Being a scramble, you can decide what route you want to take. Everybody takes a different route and the more spots that you stop, the more chances you have at winning the raffle,” said Marty Presler, president of the Freedom Riders Motorcycle Club.

Every year, the Freedom Riders will donate proceeds from the scramble to certain causes. This year, the proceeds were going towards Addilynn’s Bee-Lievers. It is a non-profit that started in 2022 in honor of Addilynn Lunstad, who has a rare genetic disorder with a variant of a gene called CACNA1A which affects how her brain cells communicate.

“Just to see everyone come out and support her and support our cause is just incredible. We always say, even if a person can’t give, just having her in their thoughts and in their prayers, I just really feel like that can move mountains,” said Toby Lunstad, mother of Addilynn.

If you would like to donate, support, or find out more about Addilynn, you can visit the non-profit’s website here.

