Five people shot in Michigan

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early Sunday morning(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Five people were shot in Lansing, Michigan, WILX reports.

Lansing Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of W. Holmes Road around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and multiple shooting victims.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to treat and transport several of the victims to a local hospital. Due to the size of the crowd, the Lansing Police Department requested assistance from neighboring jurisdictions.

Five shooting victims were identified ranging in age from 16 to 26 years old. Two of the victims are listed in critical condition.

Police detained several suspects and recovered multiple firearms from the scene.

This is an active investigation and Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene working to determine the events which led up to the shootings.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 men dead in possible murder-suicide at Montana boat ramp
Preparing to open Protein House
Protein House coming soon; Bismarck couple prepares to open franchise in weeks
Jessica Nunez, the mother of a girl who went missing days before her 15th birthday in 2019,...
Man questioned in Montana after Arizona woman reappears following four years missing
Thursday’s announcement from Sanford’s CEO confirmed the deal is off.
What’s next for Sanford, Fairview after merger falls apart?
Nathan A. Lang
UPDATE: Man who escaped from JRMU in Jamestown captured in Corson County, SD

Latest News

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national...
Consumer demand for speed and convenience drives labor unrest among workers in Hollywood and at UPS
proghorn
2023 ND pronghorn hunting season will have a lot fewer opportunities for hunters due to harsh winter
First News at Six
First News at Six Sportscast 7/29/23
First News at Six
First News at Six Weather 7/29/23