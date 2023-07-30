BisMarket hosts coffee and art for older adults Saturday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Saturday at BisMarket, older adults had coffee and created artwork.

Theo Art School and BisMarket teamed up to put this event together. BisMarket says they wanted to have activities for those who may not be able to make it to a lot of the other events. Participants created an art tile and painted a design while drinking coffee from Capitol Café.

“I just want them to be here. I want them to see how exciting it is. It is a beautiful day after a really hot week, so we are glad to provide in the shelter another activity for people to do and get people to see all of our amazing vendors. I love to be able to meet and greet everybody and show them a different side of Bismarck and our community,” said Courtney Hamilton, board secretary of BisMarket.

BisMarket hopes to do this event again next year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.