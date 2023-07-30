1973 and 1974 Zeeland baseball teams celebrate 50 years since state championships

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Very few things make a Class B town in North Dakota come together like a run at a state championship.

It’s been 50 years since the town of Zeeland celebrated the school’s first-ever title, and this weekend in Bismarck, the athletes that made it happen came together to look back on their achievements.

“I will say to them... ‘50 years? You guys must be getting old!’” laughed Harold Bruning, former Zeeland High School head coach.

It’s been half a century since the Zeeland Vikings baseball team won the school’s first-ever state championship. It started a stretch of athletic success that spanned throughout the entire 1970s.

“I was fortunate enough to be part of a group that won two state tournaments, I got to play in the state basketball tournament. Like I said, it led me into the coaching gig,” said Steve Meier, Zeeland High School graduate.

Harold Bruning coached the Vikings to two baseball titles in 1973 and 1974. He had thrown the idea around to have a reunion for decades, and felt 50 years was the perfect time to do it.

“I think the biggest thing, growing up in a small community, you ride a group of athletes that love the sport, love to play, love to compete, and we have a coach that gave us some direction as far as how to win,” said Meier.

This weekend in Bismarck is the first time the group has gotten together since hoisting the hardware. Whether it’s the last time or not, the Zeeland Vikings are forever in the North Dakota High School history books.

“It’s just something in a small town, like Zeeland was, that was the activity. To me, they were already great people when they were on the team, and I just guided them,” said Bruning.

