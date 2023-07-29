UND awarded $2.5 million to further carbon capture technology at Dickinson refinery

By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KUMV) - The U.S. Department of Energy is awarding grant funding to UND’s Energy and Environmental Research Center to implement carbon capture technology at Dickinson’s Marathon renewable diesel facility.

The $2.5 million grant comes through the Regional Carbon Sequestration Partnerships program, an initiative to advance carbon capture, utilization, and storage projects. The EERC will work with Marathon Petroleum Corporation and TC Energy to develop a potential carbon storage site in southwestern North Dakota.

“Marathon Petroleum Corporation is pleased with DOE’s announcement of a potential grant. If MPC and its partners reach agreement on the grant’s terms, the funds are expected to be directed to the technical evaluation and public engagement activities for a potential carbon storage site in southwest North Dakota,” said a spokesperson with Marathon.

“Renewable diesel provides an important local market for our state’s soybean growers, while supporting good-paying jobs like we’ve worked to bring through new soybean crush facilities in Jamestown and Casselton and diversifying North Dakota’s role as a global energy leader. This $2.5 million award to support the implementation of CCUS at the Marathon facility in Dickinson builds upon the strong partnership between our ag and energy industries, and this project comes as another important example of how our state is leading the way in new energy innovations,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND.

A total of 16 projects across 14 states were approved by the DOE.

