Trio of Magi, past and present, competing at USA Swimming Futures Championships
By Zach Keenan
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) - Two Magi alumni and one current Minot swimmer are currently competing at the USA Swimming Futures championship in West Fargo.

Grant Schaeffer, who graduated in 2022 and swims at University of Nebraska Omaha, Ryan Hubbard who graduated from Minot High this spring and Samantha VonBokern, an incoming sophomore at Minot High are all swimming this weekend at the Hulbert Aquatic Center.

Swimmers from 39 states are competing at the event, which runs through Saturday.

