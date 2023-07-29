Morton County Sheriff’s therapy dog hosts story time

Deputy Tomlinson reading to children
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kids usually spend most of their summer playing outside and, in the pool, not thinking about school.

Scholastic reports that kids in grades three to five can lose about 20% of their reading improvement during the summer and one therapy dog in Mandan is looking to help solve that.

Morton County Deputy Tomlinson and his therapy K-9 Major are putting on a storytime outside the Mandan Library. Not only does it help students keep their reading skills sharp, but it keeps Major’s people skills up to date.

“The kids love Major. They’ll come up to him and just like he is during the school year he is a very popular dog. He loves spending time with the kids,” said Deputy Tomlinson.

Major and Deputy Tomlinson will be out a Dykshoorn Park next Monday at 12:30 p.m.

