McQuade Distributing Company donates to fire departments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Mike Moos woke up this morning, he wasn’t expecting to get a text from the fire dispatch asking him to come to Golden Valley’s fire station to help unload a donation from a beer distributing company.

“We don’t have the bigger funds like the larger towns do, so this donation will be greatly appreciated,” said Moos.

The average fire truck usually holds at least a few hundred gallons of water, but you probably wouldn’t want to drink it, and buying bottled water can strain a smaller fire department’s budget.

Since 2019, the McQuade Distributing Company has partnered with Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council to deliver clean drinking water to over 960 volunteer fire departments, including Golden Valley’s. The donations are meant to be a sign of appreciation for firefighters’ work in their communities.

“It’s all volunteer work, so any little bit, anybody could help them out...and a little water for them when they’re out in this heat, fighting the fires,” said Trent Larsen, a delivery driver for the program.

McQuade distributes beer to sellers around Bismarck, but occasionally, they’ll pack in cans of water alongside their usual drinks and stop at fire departments outside the city. This delivery included 90 cases of water, and Golden Valley plans to share it.

“We also plan to donate some of it to Zap and Dodge as they are our mutual aid,” Moos said.

The shipment might not have included free beer, but 90 cases of water are just as--if not more--important.

