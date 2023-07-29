McQuade Distributing Company donates to fire departments

Firemen toasting with cans of water
Firemen toasting with cans of water(KFYR)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Mike Moos woke up this morning, he wasn’t expecting to get a text from the fire dispatch asking him to come to Golden Valley’s fire station to help unload a donation from a beer distributing company.

“We don’t have the bigger funds like the larger towns do, so this donation will be greatly appreciated,” said Moos.

The average fire truck usually holds at least a few hundred gallons of water, but you probably wouldn’t want to drink it, and buying bottled water can strain a smaller fire department’s budget.

Since 2019, the McQuade Distributing Company has partnered with Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council to deliver clean drinking water to over 960 volunteer fire departments, including Golden Valley’s. The donations are meant to be a sign of appreciation for firefighters’ work in their communities.

“It’s all volunteer work, so any little bit, anybody could help them out...and a little water for them when they’re out in this heat, fighting the fires,” said Trent Larsen, a delivery driver for the program.

McQuade distributes beer to sellers around Bismarck, but occasionally, they’ll pack in cans of water alongside their usual drinks and stop at fire departments outside the city. This delivery included 90 cases of water, and Golden Valley plans to share it.

“We also plan to donate some of it to Zap and Dodge as they are our mutual aid,” Moos said.

The shipment might not have included free beer, but 90 cases of water are just as--if not more--important.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Police vehicle involved in crash in Minot
UPDATE: Minot Police vehicle involved in crash, other driver cited
ND State Fair 911 calls
911 call cases from the ND State Fair so far
Jason Schmidt playing a board game
Doctors call Ashley man’s recovery from stroke a ‘medical miracle’
A missing girl, Alicia Navarro, has been found safe after being unable to be found for nearly...
Police: Missing girl found safe after disappearing for nearly 4 years
Cow drinking water
ND’s first reported case of anthrax in cattle in 2023

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Beavers alum Sal Rodriguez named Minot State softball coach
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Kenmare’s Tim Wallstrum named president of National High School Athletic Coaches
First News at Six
Dan's Garden (7/28/2023)
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 07/28/2023