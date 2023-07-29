Livestock judged by criteria at FFA competition

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Kids in FFA presented the livestock they have been taking care of for months Friday.

At Friday morning’s beef cattle show, Grady Ruble, show judge, said the champion is decided based on a variety of factors. These factors include posture, walk, stride, the way they’re shaped, cleanliness, and brawniness.

He said shows like these are great for kids to practice building a cow herd.

“If you’re doing it right, it’s an everyday day-in, day-out project where you’re getting that cattle, feeding it, rinsing and washing,” said Ruble.

Ruble said it’s a way to determine a breeding cow’s overall ability to function and longevity.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.