'His jaw dropped': Woman wins lottery on husband's birthday

Kristin Murawski was able to give her husband the best birthday present ever thanks to winning...
Kristin Murawski was able to give her husband the best birthday present ever thanks to winning the lottery.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A Michigan woman gave her husband a birthday present he’ll soon not forget.

Kristin Murawski, 46, matched the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on July 21 and won the $288,903 jackpot.

Murawski told Michigan Lottery officials that the win was even more special as it happened on her husband’s birthday.

“It was my husband’s birthday and we stopped at our neighbor’s house to celebrate,” she said. “While we were there, we checked the winning numbers. My husband looked at the ticket and his jaw dropped!”

The lucky lottery winner said she bought the winning ticket at a Red Party Store in Willis, Michigan, about 40 minutes away from Detroit.

Murawski said she likes to play the Fantasy 5 game when the jackpot is more than $150,000, so she made a quick stop at the store to purchase a ticket.

The couple recently visited Michigan lottery headquarters to claim their big prize.

“Winning this jackpot is life-changing and makes our lives easier,” Murawski said.

With her winnings, she plans to pay student loans and then invest the remainder.

“It means an earlier retirement for my husband and less worry about how we’ll make ends meet once we are both retired,” Murawski said.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the Fantasy 5 game is available for $1 with drawings held seven days a week.

