Blood drive supports community, keeps memory of Nathan Artz alive

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Nathan Artz Blood Drive which started after a heartbreaking loss is now a beacon of hope for many.

It has grown into one of the biggest blood drives in the state.

KMOT’s Ethan Wiley has more.

St. Therese, Church of the Little Flower, may seem ordinary from the outside, but inside, incredible things are happening.

The Artz family is now holding its ninth annual blood drive in Nathan’s honor.

Nathan was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer at fourteen. Blood transfusions played a vital role in his nearly three-year battle.

“He wanted to return. And he just really, really prayed for his donors. So, we are trying to pass it forward for him,” said Brenda Artz, Nathan’s mom.

Nathan’s twin, Eric, said those who help make the drive happen are appreciated by his family.

“We have a team that came in from Bismarck, people that come from Minot. And they work really hard so we’re very supportive of them,” said Deacon Eric Artz.

Teresa Johnson, the Account Manager at Vitalant for the northwest part of the state, said the drive is emotional and unique.

“A lot of memorial blood drives, they do start to dwindle after three, four, five years they start to dwindle. However, this blood drives just keeps getting bigger,” said Johnson.

Nathan’s mom said he found solace in serving.

“Nathan offered his suffering for others. So, he always found a purpose to his suffering,” said Brenda.

The blood drive brought in more than 100 donors Friday, myself included, averaging in almost twenty pints of blood an hour.

The blood drive takes place late July or early August every year.

They also offer free food and snacks to those who donate.

