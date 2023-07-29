811 Day at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - 811 Day brought in a crowd to the State Fair on Friday.

811 Day reiterates the importance of calling before you excavate.

811 stresses the importance of knowing what is underground to prevent injury.

Representatives from electric, water, sewer, telephone and commercial contracting were there.

“It’s a good way to show the public, look, if you see the flags or if you see digging or if you’re going to do any digging, we need to know so these companies can help keep their underground assets protected,” said Ryan Schmaltz, director of education and public relations with North Dakota One Call.

Several of the board members for the 811 One Call were there and shared their opinion on the importance of this day at the fair.

“You need to know before you dig, before you excavate anything, you need to know what’s under there. We don’t want anyone getting hurt,” said Carey Burke, board member for North Dakota One Call.

Schmaltz said the different colorings stand for different utilities.

Orange is for communication, red for electric, and yellow for pipelines.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.