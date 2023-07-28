Wow Water Circus dazzles fair-goers

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - When you think about the circus, odds are you picture a big tent with lions and elephants.

The State Fair had a different kind of circus this year.

For Joelle Nye, owner and performer of Wow Water Circus, being a mermaid and flying high in the sky is just another day on the job.

“I love making the audience happy, and just showing art to the world in a different way that most people don’t see,” said Nye.

The Wow Water Circus opened last month in Kentucky.

Owen Leonard, co-owner of Wow Water Circus, and his business partner were looking for a way to integrate water elements into the circus.

They wanted to create something unique.

“The Mermaid interaction, cause the kids in the audience love the mermaid, they see the tail and they all freak out every time, it’s great. All the little girls squeal, and they love it. It brings fantasy to the fairgoers,” said Leonard.

Center stage is surrounded by a thirty-five-thousand-gallon pool and the show includes jugglers, acrobats, tightwire, wheel of death, aerialists and acrobats.

Joelle and Owen met in a circus school in Vermont.

She said they love showing art to the world in a way most people don’t see.

The water circus is located at Stage 7 near the Commercial II Building.

Their show times for Saturday are 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

