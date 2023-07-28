Williston Mayor working remotely as he recovers from illness

Williston Mayor Howard Klug
Williston Mayor Howard Klug(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston Mayor Howard Klug is still recovering from an unexpected illness from earlier this month.

A city spokesperson said Klug has been participating in meetings and discussions remotely.

Commissioner Brad Bekkedahl is still handling day to day operations in the interim.

A timetable to return has not been stated.

