State’s first reported case of anthrax in cattle in 2023

Cow drinking water
Cow drinking water(KFYR)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRANT COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture says that the first reported case of anthrax this year was confirmed in a Grant County beef herd.

They remind producers while vaccines are available, it takes a week for immunity to set in and it needs to be given annually for continued protection.

Two cases were last reported in the state in 2021.

