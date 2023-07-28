Senators Thune, Klobuchar introduce crop insurance legislation to assist young farmers and veterans

On Friday, US Senators John Thune (R-SD) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) introduced the “Crop...
On Friday, US Senators John Thune (R-SD) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) introduced the “Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act,” which would assist young farmers and veterans by making crop insurance more affordable.(Scott Olson | Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, US Senators John Thune (R-SD) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) introduced the “Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act,” which would assist young farmers and veterans by making crop insurance more affordable.

The bipartisan legislation would extend the “Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development” program eligibility from five years to ten years.

“New farmers are essential to ensuring the future of farming and the success of our food production system, but even under the best of circumstances, starting a farm means taking on a great deal of risk. Our legislation will help support these new farmers by ensuring that they have access to affordable crop insurance, " Klobuchar said. “Extending the already successful Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development program will provide needed certainty to farmers as they continue to build their farms and grow their businesses.”

“Investing in future generations of farmers and ranchers is critical to growing South Dakota’s agriculture economy and supporting rural communities,” said Thune. “Crop insurance is the cornerstone of the farm safety net, and I’m proud to lead this legislation that would improve its effectiveness for beginning farmers and ranchers by providing more affordable options during their first 10 years of operation.”

