Rides at stake; Bisman Transit receives $455k but needs more to escape projected deficit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you live in Bismarck or Mandan you’ve probably seen Bis-Man Transit stopping to pick up or drop off someone in your neighborhood.

The service is operating at a deficit of about $1.3 million because of inflation and is expected to run out of funds by 2025 or 2026.

However, the Bismarck City Commission Tuesday decided to award the Transit two lump sum payments-- the first at $225,000, the second at $230,000.

Executive Director Deidre Hughes says this money will be used to help fund the non-ADA paratransit service.

That’s the door-to-door service, which runs from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 7 p.m. to midnight, and on Sundays.

Hughes says they charge $3 per trip and $6 per round trip. But she says it costs the agency about $32 to $37 for each of those trips.

Hughes says this isn’t a required service but it’s a necessity for many as the service provided about 47,000 paratransit trips so far this year.

“Anyone over 70 automatically qualifies with a short application. And then, individuals who have a certifiable disability. So, that can be mobility. That can be something we don’t see-- anything that would prevent them from using the fixed-route service,” said Hughes.

While Hughes says the money will help with paratransit for now, it’s not enough to keep the ride service sustainable.

She says they’re in talks with the City of Mandan to help fund the portion of pickups and drop-offs in that city.

You can also donate to the shuttle service by calling the administrative office at 701-258-6817 or by visiting its website.

