Recreational marijuana legalized in MN

M.N. (KFYR) - Recreational marijuana to be legalized in Minnesota beginning August 1.

Starting Tuesday, August 1, Minnesotans will be able to legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes.

The state legislature passed the bill that approved the legalization in May. Most legal retail sales aren’t expected to fully launch until early 2025, while the state forms a regulatory system for the new industry.

Minnesota will become the 23rd state to legalize marijuana recreationally.

The state says that minor marijuana-related convictions will be forgiven beginning in August.

This could impact more than 60,000 Minnesotans, but could take up to a year to fully process, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reports.

