Recreational marijuana legalized in MN

Minnesota marijuana legalization
Minnesota marijuana legalization(Dakota News Now)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

M.N. (KFYR) - Recreational marijuana to be legalized in Minnesota beginning August 1.

Starting Tuesday, August 1, Minnesotans will be able to legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes.

The state legislature passed the bill that approved the legalization in May. Most legal retail sales aren’t expected to fully launch until early 2025, while the state forms a regulatory system for the new industry.

Minnesota will become the 23rd state to legalize marijuana recreationally.

The state says that minor marijuana-related convictions will be forgiven beginning in August.

This could impact more than 60,000 Minnesotans, but could take up to a year to fully process, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reports.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Police vehicle involved in crash in Minot
UPDATE: Minot Police vehicle involved in crash, other driver cited
ND State Fair 911 calls
911 call cases from the ND State Fair so far
Jason Schmidt playing a board game
Doctors call Ashley man’s recovery from stroke a ‘medical miracle’
A missing girl, Alicia Navarro, has been found safe after being unable to be found for nearly...
Police: Missing girl found safe after disappearing for nearly 4 years
Cow drinking water
ND’s first reported case of anthrax in cattle in 2023

Latest News

Horse with a brand on it
North Dakota Stockmen’s Association names new Deputy Brand Inspector
Wow Water Circus
Wow Water Circus dazzles fair-goers
"Popeyes" potentially coming to Bismarck
Officials say “Popeyes” might be coming to Bismarck
Man arrested for shooting at neighbor with BB gun
Man charged with terrorizing after shooting at his neighbor with a BB gun for a second time