Protein House coming soon; Bismarck couple prepares to open franchise in weeks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A popular franchise is hitting the block at the corner of Burnt Boat Drive and Tyler Parkway in Bismarck.

Protein House will soon be the newest restaurant open in town.

Owners FrankieSue and Steven Pierson have been in the fitness community for years and say they decided it was time the Capitol City had a business for those who want to live a healthy lifestyle.

Protein House will offer all-natural breakfast, lunch and dinner with gluten-free, dairy-free and vegetarian options as well as smoothies, protein shakes and pressed juices.

FrankieSue says they bought the franchise in 2019, but it was an uphill battle through the pandemic and convincing the franchise to let them open in North Dakota.

But now, they’re weeks away from opening day.

“We want to be able to give back to our community and be able to have people feel healthier, especially with the pandemic. Everybody’s like, ‘I want to be healthy. I want to take care of myself.’ Mental wellness and eating good is so amazing for us and we need to take care of ourselves,” said co-owner FrankieSue Pierson.

FrankieSue says they’ll also offer “meal preps” and catering.

You can follow their journey and get updates on when they’ll open on the “ProteinHouse Bismarck” Facebook and Instagram pages.

