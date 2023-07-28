One family displaced by mobile home fire in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One family was displaced when a fire destroyed a mobile home and damaged two others in Minot Thursday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Austin Burns said they were called to Park View Mobile Home Park at 4:40 p.m. for a trailer on fire.

The report indicated that a woman was trapped inside, but when crews arrived on scene, she had already escaped.

Burns said five children were able to escape through a window and the woman was able to make it out a back door.

The battalion chief said no one was hurt. As of Thursday afternoon, one pet cat was unaccounted for.

Burns said the fire was mostly on the exterior but the home is believed to be a total loss.

Two other nearby structures were damaged, one significantly.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

