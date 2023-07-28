Officials say “Popeyes” might be coming to Bismarck

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck might soon be home to the popular chicken restaurant “Popeyes.”

The City of Bismarck officials have confirmed the Community Development Department has received a special use permit and variance for a project located at 1105 East Bismarck Expressway, east of the new Tommy’s Carwash.

Officials say both applications reference “Popeyes” as the project title.

Despite rumors circulating on social media, officials note they have not received any building permit applications for either Popeyes, IHOP, or Chipotle.

Your News Leader will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

