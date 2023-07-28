North Dakota Stockmen’s Association names new Deputy Brand Inspector

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck, North Dakota heavily revolves around agriculture. Making sure livestock around the state is in order is a big part of things running smoothly. That’s why the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association has brand inspectors.

This horse (pictured above) has a brand on it. It’s similar to a car having a title, and it’s necessary if the horse were to get lost or stolen.

That’s where a person like Dawson Brost comes in. He is a new hire of NDSA, and he is excited to take on the new role as a deputy brand inspector.

“I’ve been in livestock my entire life. I was a deputy with Burleigh County. To me, it was kinda just a mix of the two. It was kind of perfect. I like being around ranchers, I like being around farmers. I like being around cattle and horses,” said Brost.

He will be investigating livestock crimes, inspecting livestock and registered feedlots, training local brand inspectors, visiting local livestock markets, and being a link between law enforcement agencies and the NDSA.

“A lot to do with the brand inspecting a portion of it is cattle theft. You see something at the sales barn. This one is not branded, and it’s got someone else brand on it, and they don’t have paperwork on it. It’s showing that they bought that cow. You know we will put a hold on them, and try to figure out who it is,” said Brost.

There are around 165 brand inspectors in the state making sure livestock regulations with brandings are up to par.

“Local guys there’s and full-time guys there’s 15 full-time inspectors mostly at the sale barns, and the rest of them, there’s three deputies, and then the rest of them are local guys. Thye go to where someone calls and needs an inspection and they travel around and do them,’ said Corby Ward, NDSA chief brand inspector.

He oversees all the deputy brand inspections and new brand approvals.

“Kind of my philosophy is if people see you out there, there’s going to be less crime,” said Brost.

He says if people see the Stockmen’s Association vehicles and deputies it helps people stay in line.

The NDSA says there are more than 3,100 cattle-ranching members, and administers part of the state’s brand inspection and brand recording programs.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.