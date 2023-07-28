NDSF manager celebrates 50 years with the fair

Minot state fair set up
Minot state fair set up(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The person at the helm of the state fair is celebrating 50 years with the organization.

Renae Korslien, state fair manager, said it hasn’t been easy, but it’s been rewarding.

She said when she started, she took care of tickets and counted cash.

She said connecting with people and friends through her job has made her lucky.

“I can honestly say there was never a time that I didn’t want to be here. Did we have challenges? Absolutely!” said Korslien.

She said the flood, the pandemic and other people have been challenges.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Police vehicle involved in crash in Minot
UPDATE: Minot Police vehicle involved in crash, other driver cited
ND State Fair 911 calls
911 call cases from the ND State Fair so far
Jason Schmidt playing a board game
Doctors call Ashley man’s recovery from stroke a ‘medical miracle’
A missing girl, Alicia Navarro, has been found safe after being unable to be found for nearly...
Police: Missing girl found safe after disappearing for nearly 4 years
Cow drinking water
ND’s first reported case of anthrax in cattle in 2023

Latest News

Animal care at the ND state fair
Animal care at ND State Fair
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 7/28/2023
Horse with a brand on it
North Dakota Stockmen’s Association names new Deputy Brand Inspector
Wow Water Circus
Wow Water Circus dazzles fair-goers