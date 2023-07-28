NDSF manager celebrates 50 years with the fair

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The person at the helm of the state fair is celebrating 50 years with the organization.

Renae Korslien, state fair manager, said it hasn’t been easy, but it’s been rewarding.

She said when she started, she took care of tickets and counted cash.

She said connecting with people and friends through her job has made her lucky.

“I can honestly say there was never a time that I didn’t want to be here. Did we have challenges? Absolutely!” said Korslien.

She said the flood, the pandemic and other people have been challenges.

