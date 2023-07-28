Nathan Artz Memorial Blood Drive Friday in Minot

Nathan Artz
Nathan Artz(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – On Friday, you have the chance to support those in need of blood donations, and help a local family carry on its mission of honoring the memory of their late son.

The Artz family is teaming up with Vitalant once again for the Nathan Artz Memorial Blood Drive.

Nathan died in 2015 after a brave battle with a rare cancer, and his family started the drive in his memory.

The drive is 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Church of St. Therese, the Little Flower, across from Minot State.

You can schedule an appointment in advance but walk-ins will also be accepted.

More info can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

