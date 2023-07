BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to 18 months in prison for drug dealing.

Police say Paul Shumpert was dealing fentanyl and marijuana. They found more than one pound of marijuana in his apartment in April.

Shumpert pleaded guilty to the charge.

