Man charged with terrorizing after shooting at his neighbor with a BB gun for a second time

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the second time, Bismarck Police have arrested a man for shooting a BB gun at his neighbor.

Authorities say 32-year-old Eduardo Diaz fired the BB gun at his neighbor, damaging his car and camper on Thursday.

Officers say Diaz is out on bond for an incident earlier this month where he used a BB gun to shoot the windows out of the same neighbor’s manufactured home.

In the earlier incident, SWAT was called to detain Diaz after he threatened police officers.

