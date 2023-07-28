Kenmare’s Tim Wallstrum named president of National High School Athletic Coaches

Wallstrum named NHSACA President
Wallstrum named NHSACA President(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENMARE, N.D. (KMOT) - The National High School Athletic Coaches Association named Kenmare volleyball coach Tim Wallstrum the organization’s president at the annual meeting this week.

Wallstrum has been a member of the association for more than 30 years and served as the first vice president last year.

“That’s an eye-opening experience to get people from across the country together in our organization and our association and we all get to bring our own ideas and talk about it and come up with the best possible answer,” said Wallstrum.

Wallstrum coached the Honkers’ volleyball team to state championships in 2007 and 2009.

“I don’t think most people in Kenmare will even notice,” said Wallstrum, with a laugh.

The North Dakota High School Coaches Association named Wallstrum to its Hall of fame last year.

The NHSACA 2024 convention will take place in Bismarck.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Police vehicle involved in crash in Minot
UPDATE: Minot Police vehicle involved in crash, other driver cited
ND State Fair 911 calls
911 call cases from the ND State Fair so far
Jason Schmidt playing a board game
Doctors call Ashley man’s recovery from stroke a ‘medical miracle’
A missing girl, Alicia Navarro, has been found safe after being unable to be found for nearly...
Police: Missing girl found safe after disappearing for nearly 4 years
Potential UFO
North Dakotans react to UFO hearing in Washington D.C.

Latest News

Streaming twice daily on KFYR+. Watch on your favorite streaming platform.
Play of the Day: KFYR+ Sports - 7/28/2023
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/27/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/27/2023
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 07/27/2023