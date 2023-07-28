Kenmare’s Tim Wallstrum named president of National High School Athletic Coaches

KENMARE, N.D. (KMOT) - The National High School Athletic Coaches Association named Kenmare volleyball coach Tim Wallstrum the organization’s president at the annual meeting this week.

Wallstrum has been a member of the association for more than 30 years and served as the first vice president last year.

“That’s an eye-opening experience to get people from across the country together in our organization and our association and we all get to bring our own ideas and talk about it and come up with the best possible answer,” said Wallstrum.

Wallstrum coached the Honkers’ volleyball team to state championships in 2007 and 2009.

“I don’t think most people in Kenmare will even notice,” said Wallstrum, with a laugh.

The North Dakota High School Coaches Association named Wallstrum to its Hall of fame last year.

The NHSACA 2024 convention will take place in Bismarck.

