‘Here for the kids’: Home On The Range rodeo this August

Home on the Range
Home on the Range(Courtesy: Home on the Range)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Get in the saddle and watch top cowboys try to ride to the top.

The 67th annual Home On The Range Saddle Bronc Match is coming up.

32 cowboys will compete in Sentinel Butte on August 5 in the Open A Angus Arena.

“They all have their favorites who they are going to cheer for, and they all have their favorite horses on who they are going to cheer for,” said Jolene Obrigewitch.

Obrigewitch is the development director for Home On The Range, an organization that helps troubled youth.

She says the annual rodeo raises hundreds of thousands of dollars to support their work.

It’s just one of the reasons why it’s not just any rodeo.

“We don’t put that back into the rodeo or the rodeo arena, we put that back into caring for the children here at home on the range,” said Obrigewitch.

New this year is over the chute seating for sponsors and VIP guests. There are also new signs on the gates as a reminder of the rodeo’s mission.

“We are here for the kids,” said Obrigewitch.

Obrigewitch says there will be concessions, other entertainment, and a live calcutta at the event.

“They’ll be twelve cowboys competing in the short go and we are going to pay out six places, so you have a fifty percent chance of winning some money back,” said Obrigewitch.

No ifs, ands, or bucks, this rodeo will be a show you won’t want to miss.

To purchase tickets, visit www.hotrnd.com or call 701-872-3745.

