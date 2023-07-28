First Lutheran celebrates 100 Years at the ND Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One church has been serving up delicious food at the fair in Minot for 100 years. That’s before the state fair even was the state fair!

They are one of the original vendors from back in the day.

First Lutheran Church has been a regular vendor since 1923, one year after the first Fair in Minot.

This week they are celebrating 100 years of feeding fair-goers.

Generations of volunteers have served lines of hungry people throughout the last century. Marilyn Moe Fiedler said her mother frequently volunteered to make food for this church.

“They have a high-quality hot dog with pies that are phenomenal, and the hamburgers are delicious,” said Moe Fiedler.

Once upon a time, hamburgers cost 30 cents. Brandy Gerjets, lead pastor at First Lutheran Church, said the old menus were more ambitious, serving three meals a day.

“The Fair stand has evolved across the generations as well, but it’s a history we’re proud of,” said Gerjets.

Hot dogs, burgers, fries and famous pies are now the focus. Jan Repnow, a volunteer for about 10 years, said another team is back at the church whipping, rolling, cutting up fruit and making pies from scratch.

“It’s kind of a tradition in our family, my husband and daughter and I would love to come out as a family and do this,” said Repnow.

Gerjets said she noticed a lot more energy around it being their anniversary. She said some years they’ve wondered if they should try fundraising another way, especially when they’ve struggled to find volunteers.

“Every year we decide no, we gotta keep doing the fair,” said Gerjets.

She said it helps support youth activities and operational costs. Repnow said it’s definitely a team effort of around 100 volunteers total.

“Start at six o’clock in the morning, prepare all of the pies and that type of thing. And bring it out here for us to serve,” said Repnow.

She said she’s looking forward to hopefully another 100 more years.

The colors from the First Lutheran stand may not be as loud as some others, but there is plenty of pride in what they do.

They will be open from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

