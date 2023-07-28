Dickinson State starts trap shooting club

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT
DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Starting this year students at Dickinson State University will be able to try their hand at trap shooting.

Trap shooting will be a club and school-sponsored sport at the school. Head coach Rus Kiser says he has five students already interested in the shooting experience.

Kiser says students will train and shoot matches at Dickinson Trap Club.

He adds that students will have to go through a full safety course before joining.

“You’re really competing against yourself most of all. If you have a mental breakdown or lose focus for a few minutes or a few seconds, your score is going to suffer and this sport teaches you to focus, be in the moment,” said Kiser.

Any full-time student can be part of the team and part-time students can join the club.

