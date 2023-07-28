Christmas in July! Elf the Musical takes over the MSU Summer Theater

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Christmas in July may seem strange to some, but a Christmas classic is making an appearance in Minot in a new way.

The MSU Summer Theater is midway through its eight performances of Elf the Musical.

Jakob Innes, who plays Buddy the Elf, said the cast is feeling better with each performance.

“I feel really good. I feel like we’re really starting to get into the flow of the show. And it’s really good. Audiences are really liking it. So, I’m very excited,” said Innes.

Abigail Groves, who stars as Jovie, said she’s been impressed with how it’s all come together.

“It was kind of a shock coming out here, ‘cause it’s like, four shows in two months, which should not be possible, but it is. We somehow pull it off. So, just watching everything come together this summer has been really, really cool,” said Groves.

Chad Gifford, the Artistic Director, said audiences come decked out for each show, with Buddy the Elf apparel, shirts with movie quotes and more.

“Even last night there was a handful of people who had Santa hats and like, Christmas ornament necklaces on. So, our audiences are super excited to celebrate Christmas in July,” said Gifford.

It is clear the cast enjoys bringing a timeless holiday classic to the small stage in the magic city.

The remaining performances are Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

Every show takes place at 8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online or at the theater.

