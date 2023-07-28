Bismarck adds three new tornado warning sirens

Tornado siren
Tornado siren(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On average, 32 tornadoes touch down in the state each year. June through August are the most active months.

Bismarck recently installed three more warning sirens to make sure people in new developments are aware if a tornado blows close to home.

The three new sirens are in north Bismarck. Each siren has about a one-mile radius of coverage. The city received $84,000 from FEMA to fund 85 percent of the project, while the remaining $15,000 came from the city. One older siren was also relocated downtown to provide better sound to parks and manufactured homes.

“As the city grows you have more areas where parks, outdoor playgrounds, schools. As the city grows you want to provide that outside warning coverage that the remainder of the city has. In order to do that you have to add sirens,” said City Emergency Manager Gary Stockert.

There are now 27 sirens in Bismarck and surrounding areas.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Police vehicle involved in crash in Minot
UPDATE: Minot Police vehicle involved in crash, other driver cited
ND State Fair 911 calls
911 call cases from the ND State Fair so far
Jason Schmidt playing a board game
Doctors call Ashley man’s recovery from stroke a ‘medical miracle’
A missing girl, Alicia Navarro, has been found safe after being unable to be found for nearly...
Police: Missing girl found safe after disappearing for nearly 4 years
Cow drinking water
ND’s first reported case of anthrax in cattle in 2023

Latest News

A recently released FBI document indicates that a commercial airline pilot who became a major...
Canadian border agents seize $6 million in cocaine at North Dakota entry point
Bisman transit bus
Rides at stake; Bisman Transit receives $455k but needs more to escape projected deficit
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 7/28/2023
First News at Ten
‘Here for the kids’: Home On The Range rodeo this August