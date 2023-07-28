Bismarck adds three new tornado warning sirens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On average, 32 tornadoes touch down in the state each year. June through August are the most active months.

Bismarck recently installed three more warning sirens to make sure people in new developments are aware if a tornado blows close to home.

The three new sirens are in north Bismarck. Each siren has about a one-mile radius of coverage. The city received $84,000 from FEMA to fund 85 percent of the project, while the remaining $15,000 came from the city. One older siren was also relocated downtown to provide better sound to parks and manufactured homes.

“As the city grows you have more areas where parks, outdoor playgrounds, schools. As the city grows you want to provide that outside warning coverage that the remainder of the city has. In order to do that you have to add sirens,” said City Emergency Manager Gary Stockert.

There are now 27 sirens in Bismarck and surrounding areas.

