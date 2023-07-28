Beavers alum Sal Rodriguez named Minot State softball coach

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot State Director of Athletics Kevin Forde named Sal Rodriguez the tenth coach in Beavers softball history Friday morning.

“Sal’s knowledge of and passion for Minot State University is what propelled him into this position. At this level, there are a lot of good coaches who all do a great job. So, a lot of times it comes down to the little things that make the difference between success or failure,” said Forde.

Rodriguez will be the team’s third head coach in the past three seasons.

The Beavers finished 30-23 last season under first-year coaches Bailey Gaspar and Chelsea Holliday.

“Coach Holliday and Coach Gaspar and I came to the understanding that it was in both sides’ best interest to part ways. We wish them nothing but success in whatever future they decide to pursue,” Forde told Your News Leader.

During the 2023 season, Rodriguez served as the interim head coach for two weeks.

“Sal demonstrated the understanding of what it is going to take to push our softball program to the next level. We have had many strong programs and have a rich history of success and we all look forward to building on that tradition under Coach Rodriguez,” said Forde.

Rodriguez played baseball at Minot State and earned All-NSIC honors in 2018 after setting the school’s NCAA Division II-era record for games played (187) and home runs (29).

He also coached the Bishop Ryan Catholic School softball team for one year and assisted for two more seasons.

“I enjoy working with our student-athletes and helping them reach their full potential. I have had many great coaches along the way who have made a positive impact on my life. This position allows me to do the same for our student-athletes. I also believe our program is positioned to be successful both on and off the field,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez will begin head coach duties immediately, the athletic department release said.

