Animal care at ND State Fair

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Hundreds of farm animals were transported to the North Dakota State Fair for showings and need shade and to get out of the heat.

Dylan Cargo, a 4-H member who has shown cattle this week, said he keeps the fans running on his calf, Cheeto, to prevent the cow from sweating and looking drenched.

He said fans also keep the flies away.

“If they overheat, they could get heatstroke and die, or they just will fight you and not want to cooperate,” said Cargo.

In addition to cooling the cow, he also washes it.

