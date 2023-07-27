Woman who pulled knife on officers gets probation

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Morton County judge sentenced a Mandan woman to two years probation after police say she broke into a house and attempted to attack an officer with a knife.

Police say 21-year-old Christal Goss broke into a home earlier this month and when police found her outside, she pulled out a knife.

Police say Goss did not put down the knife when asked and they used a stunning device on her.

She pleaded guilty to trespassing and terrorizing.

