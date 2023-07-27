Woman who pulled knife on officers gets probation

Christal Goss receives probation
Christal Goss receives probation(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Morton County judge sentenced a Mandan woman to two years probation after police say she broke into a house and attempted to attack an officer with a knife.

Police say 21-year-old Christal Goss broke into a home earlier this month and when police found her outside, she pulled out a knife.

Police say Goss did not put down the knife when asked and they used a stunning device on her.

She pleaded guilty to trespassing and terrorizing.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 37-year-old woman dies after golf cart crash in Mapleton, ND
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The relays featured a women’s race for the first time this year. Sisters Hailey Vigen and...
Hailey Vigen from Mandaree wins women’s race, Oglala Lakota team wins championship at MHA relays
Jake R. Wallin Celebration of Life
WATCH: Celebration of Life Ceremony for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
Tami Petersen
Emergency workers, motorcyclists honor Tami Petersen with procession

Latest News

Village Family Service Center will discontinue little-used services
Village Family Service Center to discontinue some services
Dawson Rouse sentenced
Man gets 12 years for sexually assaulting several minors
Jonett Wanner
West Fargo Police ask for help locating missing woman
Senator Jon Tester
Senator Tester discusses PACT Act implementation ahead of anniversary