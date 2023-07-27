Woman accused of attempted double murder to undergo psychological evaluation

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is in the North Dakota State Hospital for a psychological evaluation after she was charged with two counts of attempted murder in Dec. 2022.

Court documents show Rose Rick stabbed a man in the back and slashed a woman’s wrist. The man’s wounds caused a substantial risk of death and extreme pain. The woman’s wound required several stitches. Rick also punched her in the head several times.

Officials say it happened in the early hours of Dec. 23 2022. Deputies from the Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a stabbing. It was reported there was blood everywhere, and the parties were still actively fighting. Court documents say when deputies got to the scene, they found the victims and Rick, who also had self-inflicted lacerations.

Through the investigation, deputies found Rick had been out drinking with the man. When they got home, Rick became upset and started attacking the two victims. In court documents, she’s described as ‘going on a rampage’, hitting walls and cutting herself with a knife. Rick chased the female victim with the knife and tried to stab her in the throat. The victim got her wounds while blocking the attack.

The man was able to get Rick away from the woman. Rick then got hold of the same knife and tried to attack the woman again. The man stopped her. That’s when Rick stabbed him in the back. The police report says Rick started to apologize while the female victim searched for a towel. The victim tried to put pressure on the wound, but she was attacked by Rick again. Rick told the victim to let the man die.

All three parties were taken to a local hospital that day for an evaluation and treatment of injuries.

Rick is also being charged with child neglect, stemming from this investigation. Deputies who responded to the scene found the house was very dirty. Dishes were spilling out of the sink. There was also an “obscene amount” of dog feces on the floor of the residence, along with fresh blood. There were two children in the home at the time. Officials say deputies found them in different rooms, both with the doors tied shut by a rope. A deputy got the first door open and saw feces on the floor. The child was sleeping on the floor but did have a mattress available. Both children were uninjured when they were recovered.

Rose Rick is charged with two counts of Class A Felony Attempted murder with a dangerous weapon, Class C Felony Child neglect, Misdemeanor domestic violence and two counts of Class C Felony Aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. The murder charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Rick’s next court appearance is on Aug. 7.

