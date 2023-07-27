West Fargo Police ask for help locating missing woman
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Police say 50-year-old Jonett Wanner left work on July 11 and was last seen around 2:30 p.m.
Authorities say she could be traveling with her dog in a gray 2017 Nissan Rogue with North Dakota plates 261-AZY. If you know where she is, contact the West Fargo Police Department at 515-5500.
