West Fargo Police ask for help locating missing woman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police say 50-year-old Jonett Wanner left work on July 11 and was last seen around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say she could be traveling with her dog in a gray 2017 Nissan Rogue with North Dakota plates 261-AZY. If you know where she is, contact the West Fargo Police Department at 515-5500.

