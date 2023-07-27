Water Day at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Water Day, The Festival o’ Fun, was today at the fair.

The first Water Day was held in 2008.

It is an opportunity for water organizations to engage with the public and educate people about critical water needs and diverse water resources.

Water Wiz Trivia, Water games, toys and a bead station were set up for water education, and there was a chance to win gift cards and a waterproof speaker.

“To stress the needs of North Dakotans and then also how they are being addressed. Through different projects that bring water like the NAWS project here in Minot, bringing water from Lake Sakakawea up,” said Jim Collins Jr., Communication Specialist for the North Dakota Water Education Foundation.

AE2S, Bar Engineering, Bartlett & West, and HDR sponsored all the prize giveaways.

They also gave free snow cones.

