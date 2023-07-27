Village Family Service Center to discontinue some services

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Village Family Service Center announced it will discontinue its Adoption and Pregnancy programs and its Financial Resource Center because not enough people are using them.

The organization says since 2018 there was been a 70 percent decrease in adoption placements and 57 percent in clients using the Financial center.

VFSC says fewer than 3 percent of its clients were utilizing the now-discontinued services.

Village Family Service Center has four locations in North Dakota, Bismarck, Minot, Fargo and Grand Forks.

