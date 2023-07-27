U.S. Senate takes steps to stop foreign adversary agricultural land purchases

Buyer restrictions on agricultural land
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Senate took steps to stop foreign adversaries from buying agricultural land in the country on Wednesday. The amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act looks to increase federal reviews of foreign purchases of U.S. farmland and agricultural businesses - in some cases prohibiting Russian, Iranian, North Korean and Chinese purchases.

Earlier this year North Dakotan legislators also passed a bill that prohibited foreign adversaries from buying real estate property in the state - and Governor Burgum also signed a different bill that barred foreign governments from purchasing agricultural land.

In January, a Chinese company with plans to build a corn milling plant in Grand Forks was forced out of a deal after the U.S. Air Force raised national security concerns due to the proposed mill’s proximity to the Air Force Base.

“I think it really is important the federal government did adopt this amendment. The fact that they are in charge of national security and when we have countries looking to purchase land near our military installations and surveil us. It is a legitimate concern, I have concerns, most Americans have concerns. I think it is important that we protect our homeland going forward,” said N.D. state senator Scott Meyer.

The amendment would also require the President to submit a report to Congress on any waiver granted to a prohibited country. The amendment is expected to pass later this year. The act will authorize 886 billion dollars in defense spending.

