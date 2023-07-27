Stolen tip jar for Fargo Police returned to State Fair vendor

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) — An act of generosity at the State Fair for those in Fargo who are struggling will not go to waste thanks to some quick action from local law enforcement.

We hear the phrase “NoDak Nice” frequently and it often rings true.

The team at Gobbler Concessions used the State Fair as a chance to raise some money for Fargo Police and the civilians impacted by this month’s shooting.

Earlier this week, they said someone stole the tip jar they put out to gather donations.

Bob Mlynar, owner of Gobbler Concessions, said they set up a tip jar to gather money for those impacted by the situation. He planned on dropping it off in Fargo on their way back after the fair.

When they found out the jar was stolen, they contacted the sheriff’s office who helped them track down the person who they believed took it and get it back.

Mlynar said what’s important is the money going to the cause.

“They were here almost immediately. We, you know, we know it wasn’t a big deal. What bothered us most was this part of the deal,” said Mlynar, pointing to a sign announcing the donation of the tip jar proceeds. “It was just a few dollars... so they were great.”

Mlynar wanted to thank the sheriff’s office and his fellow vendors for helping him get the tip jar back to their booth. If you would like to support their cause, you have a few days left.

Gobbler Concessions are about halfway to their goal of a thousand dollars. You can stop by Gobbler Concessions in the newly-renovated west park area of the grounds at the North Dakota State Fair.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

