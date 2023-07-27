Sports Spotlight: Isaac Huettl

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Isaac Huettl has been a game-changer for the Badlands Big Sticks this season.

When it comes to offensive productivity, Huettl is in the top five in nearly every category for his summer league team. The Mandan native shines in this week’s sports spotlight.

Most athletes never know where their journey will take them. Mandan native Huettl is back in the Peace Garden State playing summer league baseball as a catcher for the Badlands Big Sticks.

“It’s a blast. I’m having the most fun of my life this summer. Playing with a bunch of guys I like. There’s a big-time fan base here and it’s just fun. I’m close to home, and family comes to the games and stuff, so it’s really nice. I really like it,” said Huettl.

Playing just 90 miles west of where he grew up, the Big Sticks’ passionate fanbase includes Huettl’s family.

“Yeah, it’s really special just to see my dad, my mom, my sister, all my cousins, my aunts and uncles just come to games and watch me play. I think it’s special. I try to be so good for them and make sure I’m that guy so when they’re watching I don’t mess up,” said Huettl.

Athletes want to perform their best with their loved ones watching but that can sometimes lead to added pressure.

“Usually for me, it’s just like, trying to do too much. There’s a couple games at the beginning of the year where I’ve had runners in scoring position and then kind of folded in that situation because I was trying to hit a ball 500 feet to the pull side instead of just staying with myself and hitting a single up the middle and scoring some runs. It’s just a tough battle but all in all, I’ve just got to battle the pressure and get to it,” said Huettl.

When those feelings come, Huettl tries to settle himself down and focus on the task at hand.

“I just take a breath, just think to my head what I do best and just do what I do best. These past couple of weeks, I’ve just kind of calmed down and just been myself and just be that guy that I’ve always known I am, it’s really helped me for it,” said Huettl.

Playing baseball has always been his dream. Being able to get behind the plate for the Big Sticks and signing autographs after games makes it even more surreal.

“I was in that same shoe when I was six, seven years old. When I saw these high school kids, I wanted to be like them one day. These college players, I wanted to be them one day, so I get where they’re coming from. They see us and they get hyped,” said Huettl.

Huettl will play one more season of college baseball at North Iowa Area Community College and then look to advance to a four-year university.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.