Senator Tester discusses PACT Act implementation ahead of anniversary

WASHINGTON (KUMV) - The PACT Act, providing benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, was signed into law nearly a year ago. This week, Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, held a hearing with VA officials on the law’s implementation.

Since the law took effect, officials said they have received more than 744,000 PACT-related claims and 103,000 enrollments. Tester, the chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said it’s making a real difference to veterans everywhere.

“Folks like Travis from Missoula, Montana who deployed to Somalia, was diagnosed with Lymphoma, and because of the PACT Act, he and his family are receiving benefits that he earned because of his service to this country,” said Tester.

Tester also pressed VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal on providing an update to the VA’s rural national hiring strategy. Elnahal said a report would be released this fall.

Elnahal was also asked about an ongoing review of the VA Montana Health Care System.

“I’ve worked with the Network Director over VISN-19 to ensure that two very talented senior executives in our system came into the facility, diagnosed all the issues, and began the process to address them systematically. That’s what the veterans in Montana deserve, and I know you equally care for that facility to get on the right path,” said Elnahal.

The PACT Act also establishes 31 new VA healthcare facilities across 19 states.

