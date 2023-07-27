Senator Tester discusses PACT Act implementation ahead of anniversary

Senator Jon Tester
Senator Jon Tester(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KUMV) - The PACT Act, providing benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, was signed into law nearly a year ago. This week, Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, held a hearing with VA officials on the law’s implementation.

Since the law took effect, officials said they have received more than 744,000 PACT-related claims and 103,000 enrollments. Tester, the chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said it’s making a real difference to veterans everywhere.

“Folks like Travis from Missoula, Montana who deployed to Somalia, was diagnosed with Lymphoma, and because of the PACT Act, he and his family are receiving benefits that he earned because of his service to this country,” said Tester.

Tester also pressed VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal on providing an update to the VA’s rural national hiring strategy. Elnahal said a report would be released this fall.

Elnahal was also asked about an ongoing review of the VA Montana Health Care System.

“I’ve worked with the Network Director over VISN-19 to ensure that two very talented senior executives in our system came into the facility, diagnosed all the issues, and began the process to address them systematically. That’s what the veterans in Montana deserve, and I know you equally care for that facility to get on the right path,” said Elnahal.

The PACT Act also establishes 31 new VA healthcare facilities across 19 states.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 37-year-old woman dies after golf cart crash in Mapleton, ND
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The relays featured a women’s race for the first time this year. Sisters Hailey Vigen and...
Hailey Vigen from Mandaree wins women’s race, Oglala Lakota team wins championship at MHA relays
Jake R. Wallin Celebration of Life
WATCH: Celebration of Life Ceremony for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
Tami Petersen
Emergency workers, motorcyclists honor Tami Petersen with procession

Latest News

Oil production
Republicans react to Biden’s proposed rule on public lands leasing
Miracle Treat Day at the Mandan Dairy Queen
Miracle Treat Day at the Mandan Dairy Queen
Representatives from Cass Clay Creamery, Hornbacher's and the Great Plains Food Bank gather for...
Cass-Clay Creamery donates shelf-stable milk to Great Plains Food Bank
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 7/27/2023